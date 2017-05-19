PEDRO CAIXINHA is set to kick-start his Rangers rebuilding job with the capture of midfielder Ryan Jack after Rangers made an official move to land the Aberdeen captain.

Jack is out of contract at the end of the campaign and looks to have played his last game for the Dons after picking up a groin strain that could rule him out of the Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Boss Caixinha spoke of his admiration for Jack ahead of the meeting with Derek McInnes’ side on Wednesday and the 25-year-old was in the stands as Aberdeen tasted victory at Ibrox for the first time since 1991.

It is understood that Rangers have now informed the Dons of their intention to hold talks with their skipper as he edges closer to the Pittodrie exit door.

Jack has previously been linked with a move to MLS side Columbus Crew but is keen on a move to Glasgow as part of Caixinha’s summer overhaul.

The Portuguese will hold talks with the rest of his players today as the Gers squad find out whether they will be kept on for another crack at the Premiership next term.

Rangers are preparing for another significant turnaround during the close season and chairman Dave King has vowed to plough all season ticket cash into the transfer kitty in the coming weeks.

King yesterday thanked fans for their support as attentions turn to next season and he is determined to give Caixinha as much financial muscle as possible to ensure the Gers recover from a nightmare campaign in the Premiership.

He said: “I can only marvel at the steadfast loyalty of our supporters. They are appreciated all over the world for the way they have stood by the Club in the past five years. On behalf of the Board and staff, I thank every one of them.

“The team didn’t perform to expectation this season but it is important to remember that some targets have been met. In particular, getting back into European competition was one of our non-negotiables for this season.

“We are now back on that stage and looking forward immensely to the Europa League qualifiers and our ongoing involvement in Europe in the years to come.

“Pedro Caixinha and his backroom team have been assessing the squad since having arrived at Rangers and will make the necessary changes in the summer so that we are as well prepared as possible for the qualifiers and the new season.

“All of our season ticket money will be invested in the football squad as we continue to work towards taking our club back to the very top of Scottish Football.

‘’The fact that we have already reached almost 35,000 renewals – against what has been a backdrop of transition and managerial change – demonstrates the terrific fan base that we have.”