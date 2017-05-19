Support for the SNP remains well ahead but both Labour and the Conservatives have enjoyed a small boost in Scotland, a new poll suggests.
The YouGov survey for The Times puts the SNP on 42% (+1 from last month), the Tories on 29% (+1) and Labour on 19% (+1).
The Liberal Democrats are down one point to 6%, as are the Greens and Ukip to 2% and 1% respectively.
According to the Scotland Votes website, the vote shares could see the nationalists claim 47 seats on June 8, followed by the Tories on eight, the Lib Dems on three and Labour on one.
First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon had the highest positive rating at 46%, down one point, followed by Tory leader Ruth Davidson, unchanged on 43%.
More than a third (35%) gave Prime Minister Theresa May a positive score, down two points, and while UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn trailed on 24%, his positive score was up six points.
Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale also enjoyed a small boost of four points to bring her positive rating to 26%.
The poll found support for independence was unchanged from the 2014 referendum, at 45% Yes and 55% No.
In a slight shift from the EU referendum result in Scotland, in which 62% voted remain and 38% opted to leave, 57% said they now think Brexit is wrong while 37% said they believed it was right.
YouGov surveyed 1,032 between May 16 and 18.
