Support for the SNP remains well ahead but both Labour and the Conservatives have enjoyed a small boost in Scotland, a new poll suggests.

The YouGov survey for The Times puts the SNP on 42% (+1 from last month), the Tories on 29% (+1) and Labour on 19% (+1).

The Liberal Democrats are down one point to 6%, as are the Greens and Ukip to 2% and 1% respectively.

