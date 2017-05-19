DETECTIVES have urged families who know who is behind an attack on a relative of a late Glasgow gangland figure to speak out and help catch the assailants.

Police made the appeal after Steven “Bonzo” Daniel, the nephew of late gangland boss Jamie Daniel, was attacked with a weapon shortly after midnight yesterday close to the M8 in the north of the city.

Mr Daniel, 37, was left with facial injuries following the attack, which took place after has was chased at high speed in his Skoda Octavia in Possilpark.

The incident comes less than a year after Mr Daniel died from cancer. The lead officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector John Kennedy, said: “What I would say is that I believe there are people in our communities who know who is responsible for this incident.

“There are brothers, sisters, parents and other family members who know exactly what is going on and who is behind it.

“This victim appears to have been targeted but he’s also someone’s son and if there are people out there who know anything about who is responsible, I would urge them to do the right thing and contact us.”

Police had initially responded to reports of a shooting at Craighall Road in Port Dundas at about12.10am yesterday.

But later investigation confirmed Mr Daniel had been attacked by another a man who used a weapon that was not a gun.

Mr Daniel was driving a dark blue Octavia south on Saracen Street in Possilpark when two cars began to pursue him at speed on to Craighall Road near to Dobbie’s Loan at the slip road to the M8.

It caused Mr Daniel to bring the vehicle to a stop and he was attacked by an occupant of one of the cars.

Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to hospital where is being treated for facial wounds. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Following the incident, the vehicles made off in an easterly direction.

Police Scotland said it was unclear what type of weapon had been used on Mr Daniel. Ballistic and forensic examinations are being carried out to ascertain the type of weapon used.

It is not known either how many occupants were in the other two vehicles at the time of the attack.

Craighall Road at the slip road to the M8 was closed yesterday and local diversions were in place.

Elsewhere, the two vehicles thought to be used in the murder bid were recovered shortly after in two locations.

A burned-out black Audi was found in Germiston and a silver Volkswagen was also recovered in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire.

Forensic officers conducted an examination of both vehicles to ascertain whether they are linked to the incident.

Inquiries are at an early stage, but detectives will extensively review CCTV and carry out door-to-door inquiries in the area.

Det Ch Insp Kennedy said: “We are at a very early stage in this inquiry, but I do believe that this is a targeted attack and we are treating it as an attempted murder. “I appreciate that people will automatically want to link this to other incidents in the past few months, but until I know more, I am unable to confirm that is the case.

“Understandably, the local community and businesses will be concerned by this incident, but I have a team of experienced detectives dedicated to this inquiry to establish the full circumstances.”

Extra patrols have been taking place to reassure locals.