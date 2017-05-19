Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson will make a direct pitch to Labour voters north of the border as she launches her party's General Election manifesto.

Ms Davidson will pledge that she could "do a job" for Labour supporters while their party is engulfed in a "state of civil war".

She will claim that with the "help" of Labour voters, her party can defeat the SNP in "many places" across Scotland.

The launch comes the day after the UK Tories unveiled their General Election prospectus, which included a commitment to deliver a ''strong and stable Union, with no divisive Scottish referendum at this time''.

Scottish Labour was forced to suspend all nine of its councillors in Aberdeen this week after they went against orders and formed a coalition with the Conservatives in the city.

The action, ordered by party leader Kezia Dugdale, "has left voters in Aberdeen betrayed and council colleagues suspended because she'd rather prop-up the SNP than work together with the Conservatives", Ms Davidson will claim.

She will add: "This week the Scottish Labour Party - already weakened - has entered a state of civil war."

Appealing to Labour members and supporters, she will say: "The truth is, your party has left you, not the other way around.

"And it may well find its way back. But you know - and I know - it won't be at this election.

"So let me do a job for you.

"In great swathes of the country, it is only the Scottish Conservatives who are strong enough to take on the SNP. And in many places we can only win if you join with us.

"The Scottish Conservatives are rooted to the centre ground and - in the last year - have proven we can take on the SNP.

"We did it last May at the Holyrood elections and a fortnight ago in the local government elections, too.

"We are committed to workers' rights, boosting low pay, getting a good deal for our fishermen and improving the education of our young people so cruelly let down by this Scottish Government.

"Together, with your help, we can lead the fightback against the SNP and stop Nicola Sturgeon trying to pull our country apart."

James Kelly, Scottish Labour's General Election campaign manager, said: "Ruth Davidson wants people to believe that she's a different kind of Tory, but the reality is that the Scottish Tories are the party of the 'rape clause' and a hard Brexit.

"The Tories' reckless Brexit gamble has given the nationalists the excuse they have been looking for to try to force another divisive independence referendum.

"In many areas all across Scotland, only Labour can defeat the SNP. In Edinburgh South it's a straight contest between Labour and the SNP. In seats like East Lothian, Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, East Renfrewshire and others, Labour is in second place to the nationalists.

"That means Conservatives, Lib Dems and independents who have never backed us before must vote Labour on June 8 to send a message to Nicola Sturgeon that Scotland doesn't want another divisive independence referendum."

SNP candidate Alison Thewliss said: "The rape clause is an abomination - it is a grotesque policy, which must be scrapped.

"Making women who have been raped relive the trauma of that experience to access child tax credits is utterly appalling and railroading this policy through the House of Commons is illustrative of the damage a Tory government can do.

"But it is policies like this, and other attacks on the most vulnerable in society, including pensioners, the disabled, vulnerable young adults and the bereaved, which would be pursued by a Tory Government with a bigger majority.

"In this campaign, Ruth Davidson has been willing to ditch her long-held desire to slap a price-tag on prescriptions. Well if she can admit she was wrong on prescription charges, she should be able to admit that she's wrong on the two-child cap and the rape clause.

"The Prime Minister once said that people often saw the Tories as the 'nasty party' - if the Tories are not willing to ditch their support for the rape clause then it is the nasty party that they'll remain.

"Now more than ever, it is vital to have strong SNP voices standing up for Scotland.

"Only then can we protect Scotland from the dangers of an unopposed Tory government at Westminster."