Some of the biggest names in rock have paid tribute to Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell, who has died in a suspected suicide aged 52.

Singer Alice Cooper lauded him as “the best voice in rock and roll”, while Sir Elton John described him as “the loveliest man”.

Cornell was found at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel by a family friend who had been asked by the rock star’s wife to check on him.

