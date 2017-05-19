Actor Sean Bean has called on Game Of Thrones creators to resurrect his character, who was famously killed off in a savage beheading in the first series.

Sean led the fantasy show’s 2011 debut as Eddard “Ned” Stark, but viewers were left stunned when his head was hacked off and held aloft by an executioner in the season finale.

The star of forthcoming Broken has become known for playing characters who suffer brutal deaths, including Boromir in Lord Of The Rings (2001) and James Bond baddie Alec Trevelyan in GoldenEye (1995).

