Talks aimed at resolving the long-running dispute between colleges and lecturers continued in the early hours but have so far failed to make a breakthrough.

Representatives from both the EIS union and Colleges Scotland are meeting again on Friday, in a bid to break the deadlock.

But with college lecturers set to escalate their strike action next week and walk out for three days, the union said it was determined employers should honour a deal reached over a year ago on pay and conditions.

