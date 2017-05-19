Talks aimed at resolving the long-running dispute between colleges and lecturers continued in the early hours but have so far failed to make a breakthrough.
Representatives from both the EIS union and Colleges Scotland are meeting again on Friday, in a bid to break the deadlock.
But with college lecturers set to escalate their strike action next week and walk out for three days, the union said it was determined employers should honour a deal reached over a year ago on pay and conditions.
Employers at Colleges Scotland insist the offer it has made to staff is fair, and the Scottish Government has appointed a mediator to help find a resolution.
EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "Negotiations continued into the early hours last night but as yet there is no breakthrough.
"Discussions have focused on potential national terms and conditions but the EIS has continuously reminded management that in our view the deal on pay is not dependant on, and never has been dependant on, an agreement on conditions.
"This dispute was sparked by the failure of Colleges Scotland to 'honour the deal' hammered out on pay last year and we have offered on more than one occasion, to suspend strike action if they agreed to implement the pay agreement.
"To date they have refused to do this."
With lecturers due to go on strike on from Tuesday May 23 to Thursday May 25, Mr Flanagan stressed while the union is "keen to secure an agreement on conditions, and is prepared to continue discussions on this issue, the equal pay for equal work agreement needs to be implemented".
He added: "Support for the strike action has been solid and impressive, reflecting the determination of lecturers to make management 'honour the deal'; College management need to recognise that and respond accordingly."
