The UK and Scottish governments must work together on Brexit to ensure a successful outcome for businesses north of the border, according to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Scotland.
The call for collaboration between the two administrations is included in the organisation's business manifesto, published ahead of the General Election.
The document, entitled Backing Prosperity in Scotland, urges a "renewed focus on business priorities for Brexit and delivering growth".
A "more joined-up conversation" between the two governments on the EU negotiations should also provide opportunities for Scottish businesses to submit their views, CBI Scotland said.
The EU deal must deliver access to the skills and labour Scotland needs, alongside an agreement on trade that works for businesses in all sectors, it added.
The organisation has also called for powers to be returned to Britain from the EU at the "right level", and wants politicians to ensure the ease of doing business in different nations of the UK is retained.
On trade, it has called for Scottish businesses to have continued access to the Department for International Trade support and advice to help them compete on the global stage.
The UK and Scottish governments should also collaborate on industrial strategy and the transition to a low-carbon economy, the organisation added.
CBI Scotland director Hugh Aitken said: "Addressing Scotland's deep-seated problems of low productivity and firing up its potential as one of the most inclusive, innovative and open economies in the world isn't just a challenge for the Scottish Government.
"A successful UK economy needs all its component parts firing on all cylinders. That means the UK Government must back prosperity in Scotland.
"It's therefore essential that Scotland's business and political leaders are involved in a genuine and meaningful partnership with the UK Government to address key challenges on the horizon, from Brexit and what it means for overseas trade and the potential repatriation of powers to Holyrood, to driving a successful industrial strategy underpinned by a low-carbon economy that embraces new technologies."
