Voting for any party other than the Conservatives will weaken the Union between Scotland and the rest of the UK and could lead to a worse Brexit deal for Britain, the Prime Minister has warned.

Theresa May launched the Scottish Conservative election manifesto with the clear message that protecting the Union "is a personal priority for me".

She branded Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn "too weak" to stand up for the United Kingdom, after he previously said a second Scottish independence referendum would be "absolutely fine".

