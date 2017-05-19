FIVE gifted young violinists had a Masterclass with world renowned Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti.

Ms Benedetti gave the fifth annual Nigel Murray Masterclass at St Mary’s Music School in the Scottish capital in front of a capacity audience of 330.

Pupils from the Edinburgh school were joined by young violinists and teachers from around Scotland, after the school sent invitations to schools in each local authority in the country.

Ken Fairbrother, an S5 pupil from Edinburgh, Sophie Williams, an S6 pupil also from Edinburgh, Nicholas Ross, from Glasgow and is an S6 pupil, Briona Mannion, an S5 pupil from Perthshire, and Matilda Sacco, an Edinburgh-based pupil in S4, took part in the class.

Ms Benedetti, one of the most sought after violinists of her generation, said: "It is great that a large number of young violinists and their teachers attended and it was an inspiring morning to work with these talented young people.”

Dr Kenneth Taylor, Headteacher at St Mary’s Music School, said: “We are delighted that Nicola Benedetti agreed to lead this year’s Nigel Murray Masterclass.

"She is not only an exceptionally talented musician but also a great example to Scotland’s young aspiring musicians.

"I am also delighted and grateful that Nicola has lent her support to the school for the proposed move to the former Royal High School building.

"We believe the move would represent a substantial boost to the arts in the Capital, Scotland and internationally.”

Nigel Murray was Director of Music at St Mary’s Music School from 1980-1996.

He was one of the most talented and admired musicians in Scotland. On his death he left a substantial sum of money to St Mary’s Music School to be invested to fund a series of masterclasses for the benefit of its pupils.

Previous Nigel Murray Masterclasses have involved Joanna MacGregor, pianist, who gave last year’s Nigel Murray Masterclass, Steven Osborne, pianist, Felix Andrievsky, Professor of Violin at the Royal College of Music and Steven Isserlis, cellist.