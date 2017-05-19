The Royal Navy has released dramatic footage of Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond test-firing its Sea Viper missile system targeting an incoming drone travelling at 500mph.

The £1 billion warship carried out the firing exercise, which was designed to simulate a projectile attack on the ship, off the coast of Scotland.

The missile flew at four times the speed of sound before it destroyed the target Mirach drone which was heading through the skies above the Outer Hebrides.

