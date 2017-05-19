Britain's most decorated female Olympian, Dame Katherine Grainger, is to add another award to her collection with an honorary degree from the University of Dundee.
The retired rower will join MASH and The West Wing actor Alan Alda, Turner Prize-winning artist Susan Philipsz and European Court of Human Rights judge Tim Eicke QC at the Doctor of Laws ceremony in June.
Dame Katherine, who has won medals at the last five consecutive Olympics - a gold and four silvers - received her royal honour from the Queen at Buckingham Palace earlier this year.
Professor Sir Pete Downes, principal of the university, said: "Our honorary graduates this year once again represent some of the highest achievers in their respective fields.
"In choosing our honorary graduates we look for people who will inspire our students and staff and this year's group have displayed excellence and achievement in abundance.
"The achievements of our honorary graduates reflect the wide ranging nature of the impact the university has on society, and in this special anniversary year it is fitting that we have illustrious alumni such as Susan Philipsz, Tim Eicke, David Mackenzie and David Cunningham returning to receive honorary degrees.
"I look forward to welcoming the four of them, Alan Alda and Dame Katherine Grainger, to Dundee this summer."
