CIGARETTES and other tobacco products must be sold in plain packaging from today in a move hailed by campaigners as a "momentous milestone" in the aim of drastically cutting smoking rates in Scotland.

The new regulations, which will apply across the UK, require all cigarettes brands to be sold in "drab and unappealing" standardised packs which must be coloured muddy green and carry larger health warnings and graphic images of tobacco-related disease such as cancer ravaged lungs or limbs destroyed by gangrene. Manufacturers will be banned from making "misleading" claims such as "organic" or "low-tar" cigarettes, and flavoured cigarettes and rolling tobacco will also be banned. Pack sizes of 10 cigarettes will also be outlawed.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of ASH Scotland, said: “For too long tobacco companies hid their products behind enticing imagery and pushy brands, concealing the damaging reality of the cigarettes inside. Plain packs are already being seen around the country, and from today every pack will be drab and unappealing.

