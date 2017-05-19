HOUSE prices in Scotland have reached their highest level for two years, according to the latest figures.

The latest house price index from Your Move/Acadata has revealed that the price of an average home in Scotland is now £173,335, the highest number recorded since May 2015.

This is despite sluggish growth since the start of the year and a fall in the number of homes changing hands - The Index found that sales volumes for the full year in 2016 were 1 per cent lower than in 2015.

