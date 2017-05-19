Police are hunting a man who attacked two men in their 50s with a large knife in a "brutal and ruthless" assault as they stood in the doorway of a takeaway.

One of the victims suffered a serious shoulder injury in the assault in the Baillieston area of Glasgow in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victims were standing in the doorway of The Spice Boys Takeaway on Swinton Road when they noticed another man standing nearby.

