Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said there is "clear blue water" between her General Election proposals and the party's UK manifesto.
Launching the Scottish manifesto in Edinburgh, she highlighted differing policies on winter fuel payments, prescription charges, fox hunting and grammar schools.
"I think that shows clear blue water in terms of thinking between the two parties," the Scottish leader said.
"I am in charge of writing my own manifesto and always have been. Sometimes devolution means that you take a different choice."
Prime Minister Theresa May has announced plans to means-test winter fuel payments for pensioners south of the border, but the Scottish Conservatives will retain the universal benefit.
The payments are one of a number of benefits to be devolved to Scotland by April 2020.
Ms Davidson said the change to the policy south of the border would even result in a boost for Scotland, because the cash saved is being ploughed into the health budget, used to help calculate the devolved funding share.
"There should be more money coming to Scotland as a result of the changes that's happened down south," she said.
On health, Ms Davidson has dropped her opposition to universal free prescriptions in Scotland, but charges will be retained in England.
While Mrs May is intent on a new generation of grammar schools, the Scottish leader said: "I don't believe that is the best way forward for Scottish education."
Instead, Ms Davidson wants a major review of Scotland's school curriculum.
"I think there is more remedial action that needs to be taken... including a reset of the Curriculum for Excellence," she said.
Mrs May has pledged a vote on repealing the ban on fox hunting in the UK manifesto.
In Scotland, fox hunting with hounds has been banned since 2002.
"We have a different system that is up here from down south, I don't think that needs revisited," Ms Davidson said.
Elsewhere, the Scottish Tories have pledged support for the shale gas industry north of the border, backed a road maintenance fund, and called for 100,000 homes to be built over the next five years.
On tax, the party promises to "press the Scottish Government" to raise the threshold for the higher rate of income tax to £50,000.
