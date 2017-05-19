Police are no closer to knowing where the body of murdered schoolgirl Danielle Jones is as they concluded a search of a garage area, a senior officer said.

Officers dug up garage bases at a site in Stifford Clays, Thurrock, Essex, near the home where Danielle's killer once lived, believing her body may have been buried there for the past 16 years.

But after five days of "extensive searching" no trace of her was found and police concluded the search of the site on Friday.

