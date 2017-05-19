FORMER Rangers captain John Greig has opened a facility which aims to invoke sporting memories among elderly dementia sufferers.
Mr Greig, who made almost 500 appearances and scored 87 goals for the Ibrox club over two decades, features in a mural and other images, which take pride of place in the room at the Erskine Park Home in Bishopton, Renfrewshire.
A wall is given over to a mural containing photographs of sporting greats from sports such as athletics, swimming, boxing to football.
Residents chose which sporting greats they would like to see in the mural with the designer coming up with the finished design.
The 40 residents are either veterans or a spouse of a veteran, all of whom are living with dementia.
The room provides a quiet place where they can reminisce about memorable sporting occasions.
The charity holds football memories sessions in the room where residents are encouraged to talk about their favourite player or team.
Residents also use the room to watch sport on the television with football matches being a popular choice.
Mr Greig said: “It was great to meet everyone. It’s a wonderful place and the room brought back many memories for me.”
