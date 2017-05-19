TV weatherman Fred Talbot told a schoolboy he had a nice backside before trying to touch him during a school camping trip, a court heard.
Mr Talbot, 67, had returned from a pub near a campsite where he was staying with a group of boys in Moffat, Dumfriesshire.
The alleged victim, who is now 54, said he was on the trip in 1980 when a drunken Mr Talbot, then a biology teacher at a grammar school in the Manchester area, told him he had a “nice a***” before trying to touch him.
The man, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident, said Mr Talbot stopped after being warned off.
Mr Talbot is on trial at Lanark Sheriff Court accused of indecently assaulting nine schoolboys during trips to Scotland. He denies nine charges dating between 1978 and 1981.
The trial also heard claims Mr Talbot had touched a 17-year-old boy’s genitals during the same trip. The alleged victim, now aged 54, said he was groped in a tent he was sharing with the weatherman and another boy.
He said: “I’m certain that it was not accidental.”
The trial continues.
