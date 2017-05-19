A CHARITY boss has been placed on the sex register despite claiming child pornography images found on his computer had been put there by hackers.

William Wood told a court his laptop had been targeted by crooks who downloaded the indecent images of children as young as four-years-old to the device before then deleting them.

Retired IT expert Wood said he had no knowledge of the disgusting images – some at the most serious end of the scale – when police raided his home in December 2015.

Loading article content