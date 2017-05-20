Nearly 100 artists, composers, film makers and creative industry figures from across the country are being invited to the first major meeting to discuss the SNP government's new National Cultural Strategy.

Artists, personally invited by culture secretary Fiona Hyslop, are to meet in Glasgow Women's Library in June to discuss the development of the strategy for the first time.

The strategy is a commitment made in the Scottish Government's programme for Scotland, 2016/17 but as yet it is unknown when the strategy will be completed or implemented.

