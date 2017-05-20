Nearly 100 artists, composers, film makers and creative industry figures from across the country are being invited to the first major meeting to discuss the SNP government's new National Cultural Strategy.
Artists, personally invited by culture secretary Fiona Hyslop, are to meet in Glasgow Women's Library in June to discuss the development of the strategy for the first time.
The strategy is a commitment made in the Scottish Government's programme for Scotland, 2016/17 but as yet it is unknown when the strategy will be completed or implemented.
Loading article content
A key series of funding decisions by Creative Scotland this summer, for its three-year funding of arts companies, festivals and organisations, will be unaffected by the strategy and its formulation, a spokesman for the body said.
The meeting will include 90 people from across the creative sector and the arts, it is understood.
So far the government language about the strategy speaks in broad terms.
The the strategy, the government document said, will be based on the "principles of access, equality and excellence."
The plan, it says, is to "build on existing strengths" as well as "improve meaningful access to culture and the arts for all of Scotland's people so that more people enjoy more forms of culture more regularly than at present."
It hopes to "enhance the vital role of arts and culture in empowering communities, organisations and individuals."
The strategy will also, the plan said, "encourage sustainable and inclusive growth."
Although Creative Scotland has at yet not been part of the National Cultural Strategy process, one of its key members of staff is helping to write it.
In January, it was announced that Leonie Bell, its director of arts, has been seconded to the Government for 18 months to help formulate the strategy.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "We are developing a Culture Strategy for Scotland based on the principles of access, equity and excellence. It will be developed with a wide range of partners, including artists, practitioners, organisations and individuals with an interest in the many ways that culture supports and shapes society.
"The engagement phase begins in the summer.
"A central ambition of this engagement is to stimulate debate, and diverse ideas and views shared will form the foundation of the strategy."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.