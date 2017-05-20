Works by two leading contemporary Scottish artists inspired by the life and work of Robert Burns are to be on display at the National Portrait Gallery this summer.

Today sees the opening of The Slaves Lament, a video, music and sculpture exhibition by Graham Fagen, which is on show at the gallery, in Queen Street, Edinburgh.

Later this year, from late July to October, the same gallery will be showing a new work by Turner Prize winning artist Douglas Gordon called Black Burns.

Loading article content