SO this is what former Herald writers do on their days off. To be fair, although the chap with his son on his shoulders was once employed here, it is not what he is principally known for. He is in fact Teddy Taylor, Glasgow’s last Tory MP.

Political observers say that he shrewdly never put the word Conservative on his election leaflets in Glasgow Cathcart, relying on personal support to return him to parliament.

Someone has written that this is Teddy with son John at a Third Lanark v Queen’s Park game in February, 1975, but as Third Lanark as a club disbanded in the sixties, we can assume it is not.

