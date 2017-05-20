The Scottish Conservative manifesto is the same as the UK Tory manifesto in large measure, but also includes some specific policies for Scotland, although these are in devolved areas.
EDUCATION
Review of “confused” and “bureaucratic” Curriculum for Excellence
Education “reset” so main focus is on traditional subjects and core knowledge
Broader range of government-funded, autonomous schools responsive to parental demand
Use of Teach First or postgraduate bursaries to attract best graduates into Scottish schools.
HEALTH
Scottish NHS budget increased by whichever is highest: 2 per cent, inflation or Barnett consequentials, ensuring that the NHS is put on a sustainable financial footing.
Support for free prescriptions after years of opposing them
Improvements to mental health provision, including around the workplace
WELFARE
Unlike the new Tory policy south of the border, Scottish Tories say they will not subject Winter Fuel Payments for all older people to means-testing.
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE
Prominently repeats UK pledge that there will be no new referendum “until the Brexit process has played out” and there is “public consent for it to happen”. These tests are not defined.
JUSTICE
Reform of Police Scotland “that puts local accountability at the heart of policing”.
More private and voluntary organisations to help prisoner rehabilitation
TAX
Raise upper limit of Land and Buildings Transaction Tax 5 per cent rate to £500,000
More responsive, simpler and more flexible business rates system
Abolish long-haul rate of Air Passenger Duty and freeze the short-haul rate
ECONOMY
Support for fracking provided public confidence maintained, environment protected and slice of wealth generated shared by communities
ENVIRONMENT
No plans to revisit law on fox hunting
Local authorities empowered to develop serviced plots for self-build homes
Loading article content
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.