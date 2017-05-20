The Scottish Conservative manifesto is the same as the UK Tory manifesto in large measure, but also includes some specific policies for Scotland, although these are in devolved areas.

EDUCATION

Review of “confused” and “bureaucratic” Curriculum for Excellence

Education “reset” so main focus is on traditional subjects and core knowledge

Broader range of government-funded, autonomous schools responsive to parental demand

Use of Teach First or postgraduate bursaries to attract best graduates into Scottish schools.

HEALTH

Scottish NHS budget increased by whichever is highest: 2 per cent, inflation or Barnett consequentials, ensuring that the NHS is put on a sustainable financial footing.

Support for free prescriptions after years of opposing them

Improvements to mental health provision, including around the workplace

WELFARE

Unlike the new Tory policy south of the border, Scottish Tories say they will not subject Winter Fuel Payments for all older people to means-testing.

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE

Prominently repeats UK pledge that there will be no new referendum “until the Brexit process has played out” and there is “public consent for it to happen”. These tests are not defined.

JUSTICE

Reform of Police Scotland “that puts local accountability at the heart of policing”.

More private and voluntary organisations to help prisoner rehabilitation

TAX

Raise upper limit of Land and Buildings Transaction Tax 5 per cent rate to £500,000

More responsive, simpler and more flexible business rates system

Abolish long-haul rate of Air Passenger Duty and freeze the short-haul rate

ECONOMY

Support for fracking provided public confidence maintained, environment protected and slice of wealth generated shared by communities

ENVIRONMENT

No plans to revisit law on fox hunting

Local authorities empowered to develop serviced plots for self-build homes

Loading article content