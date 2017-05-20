A TWO-YEAR old boy faces potentially losing his sight when he undergoes a dangerous operation on an incurable double brain tumour.

Lyle Cornet was diagnosed in February 2016 and has been undergoing intense treatment ever since.

His mother Lyndsey said doctors had decided to stop Lyle’s chemotherapy and instead decided to carry out a biopsy to examine his tumours.

Lyndsey has been told that this surgery will very likely leave Lyle blind, as well as fighting numerous other disabilities.

But the young mother, from Loanhead, Midlothian, has said that she is prepared to do whatever it takes to prolong her son’s life.

She said: “Lyle has been deteriorating a lot lately. His balance, vision and overall health just hasn’t been great.

“The doctors have now stopped giving Lyle chemotherapy so he can get a biopsy on his tumours.

“His tumours have grown a lot since his last scan, so we are hopeful this operation will show what treatment he needs next.

“Surgery has always been out of the question as it is too dangerous, but now this is necessary.

“There is no other choice but the risks of this operation include stroke, bleeding on the brain and more.

“We have been told that doing this biopsy will more than likely leave Lyle with no vision and possible disabilities.”

While their son undergoes treatment, Lyndsey and Lyle’s dad Tjay have been raising funds to adapt their house to his needs.

They hope to raise £60,000, which would allow them to build a bedroom and a wet room on the ground floor so that the two-year-old doesn’t have to be carried up and down stairs.

He also needs special equipment to help him get around the home and the standard door sizes are not suitable.

Lyndsey said: “I can’t stress enough how much we need this extension built. We are almost at £40,000.

“Without it, we are confined downstairs with no bedroom or toilet.

“It isn’t safe to carry him upstairs where he can take seizures and be unsafe.

“We need hoist tracks put in place so he can be safely manoeuvred.

“We have the palliative care nurses now coming to help with the care and support we all need as a family.”

Lyle’s older brother, Chris, had a benign tumour removed last year.

He had to endure a seven-hour operation to remove a tumour in his pelvis and bowel in August 2015.

In January last year when Lyle was nine months old he was taken to hospital with an infection.

His parents were also worried about him starting to shake on the left side of his body. An MRI scan revealed a large tumour around his brain which doctors say he will require him to use a wheelchair and need round-the-clock care.

Lyndsey’s father Bruce Hay, the late Scotland and British Lions rugby star, died of a brain tumour in 2007.

Lyndsey's father Bruce Hay, the late Scotland and British Lions rugby star, died of a brain tumour in 2007.

His family went through a series of tests which revealed their condition is hereditary.

