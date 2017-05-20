More than 100 people treated by rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson have come forward since his conviction for wounding patients, a law firm said.

Paterson - described by one victim as being "like a God" - lied to patients and exaggerated or invented the risk of cancer to convince them to go under the knife, possibly to improve his earnings.

He was convicted of 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding against 10 private patients at Nottingham Crown Court last month after a seven-week trial.

