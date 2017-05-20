Women in Scotland face earning £60,000 less in their lifetime than men because of the gender pay gap, new analysis has shown.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said the gap is "shameful" and vowed her party has plans to close it.

Labour's analysis of figures from the Office for National Statistics shows in every age group, women earn less than men on average in Scotland, which builds up to a median of £60,000 less over a woman's working life.

