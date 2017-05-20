The idea of Jeremy Corbyn walking through the door of 10 Downing Street with John McDonnell and Diane Abbott should "scare us all", the Prime Minister has said.
Writing in the Daily Mail, Theresa May said it was a "cold, hard fact" that if her party lost six seats at June's General Election that Mr Corbyn could lead the country.
The Conservatives won 330 seats at the last general election in 2015, with Labour taking 232. A total of 326 seats are needed for a majority.
Mrs May, whose party is ahead in the polls, took aim at her Labour opponent in the Mail, saying Mr Corbyn was "simply not up to the job of leading Britain through the critical years ahead".
She wrote: "The prospect of him walking through the door of Number 10, flanked by John McDonnell and Diane Abbott and propped up by the Liberal Democrat and nationalist parties, should scare us all.
"And make no mistake, it could happen. The cold hard fact is that if I lose just six seats I will lose this election, and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with the presidents, prime ministers and chancellors of Europe.
"Yet with his manifesto this week, he has demonstrated that he is simply not up to the job of leading Britain through the critical years ahead."
Mrs May added she will "redouble" her efforts in the coming weeks to win votes and that a win will strengthen her position when negotiating Brexit.
