The idea of Jeremy Corbyn walking through the door of 10 Downing Street with John McDonnell and Diane Abbott should "scare us all", the Prime Minister has said.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Theresa May said it was a "cold, hard fact" that if her party lost six seats at June's General Election that Mr Corbyn could lead the country.

The Conservatives won 330 seats at the last general election in 2015, with Labour taking 232. A total of 326 seats are needed for a majority.

