WE all know there are plenty of subtle but well known differences when it comes to how things are done in England and how things are done in Scotland. Up here, we like our sausages square, our men in kilts, and our fizzy drinks home grown, and now, to add to the cultural variations we can include ... burlesque.

The leading Burlesque queens in Scotland say that while performers down south take themselves exceptionally seriously and go in for ‘classic burlesque’, dancers up here like to splice seduction with a healthy dash of good old fashioned Scottish humour, and a side order of feminism. Put simply Scottish burlesque is earthy and ‘real’ and about the women, while down south it’s a bit more old-fashioned and camp, and often for the boys.

This week the differences will be fully on display at the Burlesque Festival in London - one of the world’s biggest celebrations of an art form which harks back to the fin-de-siècle Paris of Toulouse-Lautrec and the Moulin Rouge, or the debauchery of the movie Cabaret and the Kit-Kat Club in pre-war Berlin.

Loading article content