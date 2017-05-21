WE often hear that the young and the old inhabit different planets when it comes to their political view of the world. Now a new poll has confirmed the gulf in opinion, and shown there is a "dangerous generation gap" in how younger and older Scots feel about voting ahead of June 8.

Research commissioned for the Electoral Reform Society Scotland found that young people feel "fundamentally alienated" from the political system.

The poll shows that just 26% of 16-24 year olds feel they have the option to vote for someone who 'understands their life' - compared to half of the over 65s.

However, 50% of 16-24 year olds say they talk about how they can make their community a better place to live – the highest return across all age groups. The findings compares to only 33% of the over 65s.

The survey is by BMG Research which pol1ed 1,035 Scottish residents aged over 16 this month for the survey. Asked if they discuss general politics with friends and family, 64% of those in the 16-24 year old section of the polling sample said they did. This was the highest level across any other age group, with 43% of the over 65's agreeing that they discussed politics with their friends and family.

The poll also finds that most 16-24 year olds agree that their lives are impacted by who is in government, with 67% disagreeing with the idea that it doesn’t matter which party is in power in relation to their own life.

Meanwhile, the BMG research showed that young people react positively to ideas that they feel would improve the political system.

There were 65% of 16-24 year olds who agreed that technology should be used to 'give more power to citizens'.

However, less than half - only 40% - of over 65s feel the same way.

The findings were published ahead of tomorrow's deadline to register to vote in the General Election on June 8.

Jonathon Shafi, of the Electoral Reform Society Scotland, said the poll highlighted a real danger of young people becoming increasingly alienated from the UK political system.

He said: "This polling tells us that young people are far from apathetic. It is striking that they appear to discuss national politics and making improvements to their community or town more than their older counterparts.

"But it is also telling that they feel that politicians don't understand their lives. What's important about this is that young people appear to want to be able to connect their general political awareness and interest with power and decision making.

"We have a generation which understands the impact of politics on their lives, but feel they need better tools to engage with it. Alongside other reforms to improve our democracy, we have the chance to close this dangerous generation gap before it becomes unbridgeable.”

National Union of Students Scotland president Vonnie Sandlan said that uncertainty surrounding Brexit had led to young people becoming alienated from politics.

She said: “It’s clear from this poll that young people care deeply about political issues and want to make positive change in their communities, but it is hugely concerning that the majority do not feel that they can vote for politicians who represent them.

"Politicians have a clear role to play in encouraging students and young people to vote, as well as ensuring that political agendas are shaped and co-created by young people. The most effective way to encourage students and young people to exercise their democratic right to vote is by making it clear that their futures matter.

"With so much uncertainty around Brexit and what the future will bring, students need to hear that politicians are actively considering the opportunities and employment prospects of those studying now – and that our diverse education communities, and the ability of students to easily work and study within the EU, will be protected."

Meanwhile, youth groups appealed to young Scots to ensure they are registered to vote ahead of tomorrow's deadline.

Terri Smith, Chair of the Scottish Youth Parliament, said: "As Chair of SYP, I know only too well that the young people in my constituency, and across the country, are genuinely interested in the present and the future of this nation, so I am not surprised at the results of this research.

"It is, however, very worrying that some young people feel disillusioned with the political system.

“It is of critical importance that young people make sure that their voices are heard, especially in the forthcoming general election."

Louise MacDonald, chief executive of youth charity Young Scot, echoing the appeal, said: “This poll demonstrates that Scotland’s young people are passionate about the difference they can make to their local communities and to tackling local and national issues.

"It's vital that young people are given access to information on how they can participate and are encouraged to register as soon as possible before the deadline on Monday.”