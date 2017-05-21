MOORS Murderer Ian Brady was forced by the courts to leave Scotland for Manchester as a 17-year-old but the serial killer always spoke about his love for his homeland.

He died of chronic lung disease as a patient at Ashworth Hospital, Merseyside, but begged to be moved to a Scottish prison to live out his final days.

Scots author Jean Rafferty wrote to Brady for many years as part of research for her book Myra, Beyond Saddleworth. Brady spent 51 years in jail, and when he died was the UK's longest serving prisoner.

