First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s personal security has been beefed up in the wake of a torrent of online threats hurled at the country’s political leaders.

It is understood a police officer is now responsible for driving the SNP leader to events in an unmarked police car. Until now, the First Minister's security has been minimal and she has been driven around by government civilian drivers.

In March, the Sunday Herald revealed that Police Scotland was investigating a catalogue of online abuse aimed at Sturgeon.

