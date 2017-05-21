LABOUR is "committed" to renewing Trident nuclear weapons Jeremy Corbyn maintained, after a spat between two of his shadow ministers.

Corbyn's spoke out after shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry suggested that Labour might change its policy on the weapons after holding a review if it wins the General Election.

Shadow defence secretary Nia Griffith disputed this, saying Labour was "fully committed" to the weapons system at Faslane

