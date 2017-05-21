POLITICIANS will call an election truce today to honour murdered MP Jo Cox, ahead of the first anniversary of her death.
Party leaders will stop campaigning for an hour to remember the Labour MP, who used her maiden speech in the Commons to say: "We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us."
Her widower Brendan Cox said the move would "send a powerful message" of unity, coming ahead of the first anniversary of the mother-of-two's murder on June 16.
Loading article content
He said: "Doing so in such a coordinated way will, we hope, send a powerful message that whatever our political disagreements, we really do hold more in common and show a united front against hatred and extremism in all its forms."
The mother-of-two, 41, was shot and stabbed multiple times by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair in her constituency last June.
He was later handed a whole-life prison sentence for her murder.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.