IRELAND could be set for its first openly gay prime minister after Leo Varadkar was installed as clear front-runner to replace Enda Kenny.
The veteran politician stood down from the helm of Fine Gael last week at an emotionally-charged meeting of party colleagues in Leinster House in Dublin after delaying the announcement for several months.
Kenny, from Castlebar, Co Mayo, led the party for 15 years and has been at the head of two governments for more than six years.
Nominations for the contest to replace him closed yesterday with the successor due to be elected by June 2 and Ireland's Dail parliament due to vote in the new leader as Taoiseach in the following days.
Varadkar, a doctor from Dublin and the favourite for the job, is Ireland's first openly gay member of cabinet.
In recent weeks, his campaign to clamp down on welfare cheats has been fiercely criticised in some quarters, including by a former social welfare inspector, and opponents who questioned the level of fraud in the system.
Loading article content
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.