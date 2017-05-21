THE former Doctor Who actor Christopher Eccleston was thrown out of his house on Christmas Day because his father, suffering from dementia, did not recognise him.
Eccleston's father, Ronnie, was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2000 and died in 2012 aged 83.
"I made him afraid, so he basically got me out of the house, what I mean is, I understood I needed to leave, so he could be more comfortable," he said.
Loading article content
The actor said that his father's symptoms, which had included an obsession with telling him to cut the grass and hedges, and forgetting to bring tickets to Manchester United football matches at Old Trafford, had begun in 1997.
He said that his father had dementia for 15 years and his mother was his carer for 14 of them, before Ronnie moved into a care home for the final year of his life.
"One day, she asked him, 'Ronnie, do you know who I am?' and he said, 'I don't know, but I love you'."
He continued: "In 1945, we decided we would care for our citizens and that has slowly been eroded.
"The Government needs to have an initiative where carers are paid and celebrated and acknowledged."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.