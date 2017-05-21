Jeremy Corbyn has said a Labour government would deliver a "fair" immigration policy but refused to be drawn on whether it would bring down the numbers coming into the country.

The Labour leader said that if he gained power in the General Election on June 8 he would put in place a migration policy based on the needs of society.

"Freedom of movement obviously ends when you leave the European Union because it's a condition of the membership," he told the Sky News's Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

