Pensioners who are in "genuine need" will continue to receive the winter fuel allowance under Conservative plans to means test the payments, Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green has said.

Mr Green refused however to be drawn on how many pensioners would lose the allowance if the Tories were returned to power on June 8, saying they would consult on the future level of payments.

"The money we save on winter fuel payments going to Mick Jagger and Bernie Ecclestone and indeed John McDonnell - that will be better spent on the social care system which needs more money," he told BBC1's The Andrew Marr Show.

