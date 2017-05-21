Drumbrae Roundabout in Edinburgh and a junction on Stirling University campus are among 20 cycling "collision hotspots" identified in new research.

Sustainable travel campaigners put together the list of locations by looking at areas which had a relatively high number of collisions, compared to the amount of cycling activity, between 2005 and 2014.

The organisation also took into account the severity of cyclist causalities at each location and weighted this in the results.