US president Donald Trump will tell Muslim leaders that stamping out terror threats will require "honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires".

In excerpts released by the White House ahead of his speech on Sunday, Mr Trump will call for unity across the Muslim world in the fight against terrorism.

He will tell an audience of leaders of Muslim-majority countries that he is "not here to lecture" and "not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship".

