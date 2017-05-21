A NEW poll out today shows that most people would like to see time limits for abortions reduced - among women the figure is 70 per cent.
ComRes interviewed 2,008 British adults online between 12th and 14th May 2017. Data was weighted to be representative of all GB adults.
A total of 61 per cent of Scottish respondents opposed any moves towards making it mandatory for doctors to have to participate in abortion procedures against their will, while 51 per cent oppose moves to compel pharmacists to prescribe a pill against their will, if they believe that pill will end the life of an unborn child.
The poll also showed overwhelming support (76 per cent) for the proposal that doctors, should “verify in person that a patient seeking an abortion is not under pressure from a third party to undergo the abortion”. 65 per cent oppose tax-payer money being spent on abortions overseas, while 82 per cent of Scots believe, the law should require a waiting period of five days between an initial consultation with a doctor and an abortion taking place, in order to ensure that the mother has had enough time to consider all of the options available to her.
Responding to the findings, Archbishop Philip Tartaglia, President of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland said; “This weekend in parishes across Scotland a letter from the Catholic Bishops will be read at all Masses, urging voters to engage with our democracy and to remember that human life at every stage of development is precious and must be protected.
"As we remind our politicians that abortion is always morally unacceptable, it is heartening to see that a majority of our fellow citizens do not support the current abortion laws."
Archbishop Tartaglia added: “I welcome the fact that not only is there no demand for time limits to be raised but 70 per cent of women would like to see them reduced, that 82 per cent of Scots would like to see a statutory waiting period introduced after a consultation and before an abortion takes place and that over half of Scottish respondents do not believe that doctors (61 per cent) or pharmacists (51 per cent) should be compelled to participate in abortion procedures.”
“These findings are both sobering and heartening, they undermine the shrill calls of the so-called pro-choice movement that abortion laws should be loosened. They send a powerful message to Scotland’s politicians at a time when the Scottish Parliament has been given control over this legislation and they remind us that the pro-life cause is alive and well in our country.”
