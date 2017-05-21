A NEW poll out today shows that most people would like to see time limits for abortions reduced - among women the figure is 70 per cent.

ComRes interviewed 2,008 British adults online between 12th and 14th May 2017. Data was weighted to be representative of all GB adults.

A total of 61 per cent of Scottish respondents opposed any moves towards making it mandatory for doctors to have to participate in abortion procedures against their will, while 51 per cent oppose moves to compel pharmacists to prescribe a pill against their will, if they believe that pill will end the life of an unborn child.

Loading article content