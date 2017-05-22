THERE is no date on this picture of sheep shearing at the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston on the outskirts of Edinburgh. But it doesn’t really matter. Go along to this year’s show in a month’s time and it will look exactly like this. And that’s no bad thing.

Even for townies like me, the Royal Highland Show is a fascinating, enjoyable day out, as long as it doesn’t rain.

There are rows upon rows of sheep quietly cropping their feed, awesome huge bulls, and beautifully cleaned cows, often with rosettes pinned on their stalls after a successful day in the ring.

