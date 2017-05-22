Dr Lilach Sheiner is not, as far as it is possible to ascertain, a mad scientist. And although she works in a lab every day radiation has not, as yet, given her X-ray vision or super strength. Despite this the Israeli-born, Glasgow-based scientist is now the star of her own comic.

Dr Sheiner, a research fellow at the Wellcome Centre for Molecular Parasitology at Glasgow University, can be found in a new comic published by the Centre entitled Toxoplasmosis.

It’s the latest in a series of comics the centre has been producing in recent years as a way to help explain what it does and why it is important.

And so in the new comic, which will be officially launched at Glasgow Comic Con this summer, A cartoon Dr Sheiner is seen explaining the threat of toxoplasmosis and how her research is seeking cures to the problems the parasite creates.

“It’s a big issue in terms of public health and also in terms of the burden on economy,” the real Dr Sheiner told The Herald. “Toxo is one of the two biggest causes of sheep abortion in Scotland, so that’s a big economic burden.

“In terms of public health, if you get infected while you’re pregnant then you can lose your child or the child can be born with severe birth defects.”

This is the fourth comic book the Wellcome Centre has produced in recent years. Previous comics have included comics about malaria and sleeping sickness. It’s a new way to engage with a general public the centre’s Dr Vickie Curtis said.

“As public engagement manager I’m always looking for opportunities to make what we do more accessible and transparent so the comics are great.

“We take them to schools. We take them to science festivals. And we get very positive feedback.

“And it opens up what we do here. It’s molecular cell biology. It’s very difficult to talk about with non-specialists so if you can do it in a way that uses visuals and narratives it brings it more to life. It makes it more accessible.”

The comics, which are the work of writer Jamie Hall and artist Edward Ross, are a chance to educate a Scottish audience on the dangers posed by parasites, and, Dr Sheiner hopes, challenge the current public antipathy to “experts”.

“There’s a need to educate people about the benefits of science,” she said.

Artist Edward Ross admits he has no scientific background but has long had an interest in the subject. And he and the writer Mr Hall had very clear ideas as to how they wanted to represent parasitology in comic form.

“You often get parasites anthropomorphised,” he said. “They’re often an evil character – the villain in the body and the human immune system is personified as these white knights.

“We wanted to shy away from that.”

As for Dr Sheiner, she’s been getting requests for the comic from her fellow scientists. Does she like being a comic book heroine? “I have a four year old at home. I thought it would be very nice for her to think mummy’s a parasite superhero.

“I think it’s pretty cool for kids to see strong female figures in comics.”