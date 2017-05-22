VIOLIN sensation Nicola Benedetti has voiced her support for the plan to turn the former Royal High School in the Scottish capital into the new home of a prominent music school.

Ms Bendetti said she supported the plan by the Royal High School Preservation Trust (RHSPT) for St Mary’s Music School to move across Edinburgh to the landmark site.

She said: "As someone who benefitted from a specialist music education, I know how much this can support a young musician’s development.

