THE Church of Scotland is to review its presence in the Holy Land amid moves to help heal a bloody schism in the Middle East officially named after one of its most famous members.

The action is raised on the centenary of the Balfour Declaration of 1917, which was made by former Prime Minister and Kirk member Arthur Balfour and which viewed with favour a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine "without prejudicing the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities", accelerating a process that had been under way since the 19th century.

Arthur James Balfour, 1st Earl of Balfour, who was born in Whittingehame House in East Lothian, was a member of the Church of Scotland as well as the Church of England, and served as both Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary when the British Empire was beginning to wane.

