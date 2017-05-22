The nephew of a late gangland figure has refused to cooperate with police investigating a vicious attack which left him with horrific facial injuries.

Steven Daniel had his tongue shredded and his teeth and jaw bone left exposed in a late night knife attack in Glasgow.

The 37-year-old, nicknamed Bonzo, was targeted on a slip road off the M8 in the north of the city on Thursday morning, just after midnight.

Police initially thought he had been shot because injuries to his face were so serious.

Steven Daniel's uncle was Jamie Daniel, whose family have been linked to gangland disputes. Jamie Daniel died of cancer last year.

It was reported in the Sunday Mail that Steven Daniel is unable to speak following the attack and used a pen and paper to tell detectives he would not assist them with their investigation.

Police have appealed to the public for information on the ambush, near Craighall Road, Glasgow.

Daniel was driving a dark blue Octavia south on Saracen Street in Possilpark when two cars began to pursue him at speed near to Dobbie’s Loan at the slip road to the M8.

It caused Daniel to bring the vehicle to a stop and he was attacked by an occupant of one of the cars.

Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University, where staff have described his condition as stable.

Police said last night the investigation into the attack is “ongoing” but declined to comment on whether Daniel was cooperating.

Det Ch Insp Kennedy is treating the targeted attack as attempted murder.

He added: “Understandably, the local community and businesses will be concerned by this incident, but I have a team of experienced detectives dedicated to this inquiry to establish the full circumstances.”