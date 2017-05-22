Comic Phil Jupitus has marked “a sad day for Leith” as the sign above a popular pub was taken down while it is refurbished.
The Edinburgh-based stand-up comedian posted a picture of the Port O’ Leith on Twitter on Friday.
The pub featured in the film adaptation of the musical Sunshine on Leith and is said to be the place where Irvine Welsh drafted Trainspotting.
The sign came down on Friday as part of a refit. Jupitus said: “A sad day for Leith. A landmark boozer.”
Port O’Leith, owned by Punch Taverns, was put on the open market after roof repair bills mounted.
Speaking in April, former lease holder Andrew Muir said: “It is with mixed emotions that I'm informing you all that the Port O’ Leith will be changing hands at the end of this month.
“Both (co-owner) Gillian and myself have had the pleasure of running the Port for eight of the 10 years of our lease, but as many of you will recall in October 2015 we had a bit of financial trouble, and a very big repair bill to pay.
“Our options were limited, so we allowed Punch to advertise the lease as being available in order to come to an agreement to clear our debt.”
The historic Port O’ Leith pub became known as a watering hole for sailors who had docked at Leith.
Former landlady Mary Moriarty, who ran the pub for 25 years, has pulled pints for Irvine Welsh, playwright David Mamet and actor Steven Berkoff.
She said: “The customers make it a brilliant pub, as well as the ambience.”
Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News in April, Muir said of the refurbishment: “The Port has survived the past 30 years, this will make sure she survives the next 30.”
