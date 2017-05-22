Queen guitarist Brian May has spoken of the impact Aids had on Freddie Mercury – revealing the frontman lost most of his foot as he battled with the disease.

May said he is “sure” that Freddie would still be alive if a combined drugs therapy had arrived “just a few months” sooner.

The flamboyant singer was just 45 when he died of bronchial pneumonia resulting from Aids in 1991.

Loading article content