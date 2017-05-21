The first glimpse of Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria in the second series of hit drama Victoria has been unveiled to mark 198 years since the monarch was born.
In a clip released by ITV, the Queen is seen witnessing the christening of her first-born child alongside husband Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) while the image shows the new parents with their baby.
The first series of the drama was ITV’s highest rating drama of 2016 and has been received with critical acclaim across the globe.
(Gareth Gattrell/ITV/PA)
Picking up six weeks after the first run, its follow up will see Victoria face new challenges both at home and abroad, establishing herself as a working mother and balancing her responsibilities as both parent and royalty. However Albert will struggle to find a role for himself alongside his powerful wife as she returns to her duties.
The teaser clips follow the announcement that actress Dame Diana Rigg has joined the cast as the Queen’s new mistress of the robes, the Duchess of Bucchleuch.
Meanwhile Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston will make a guest appearance as social activist, Dr Robert Traill.
