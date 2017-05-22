Kezia Dugdale offered Scots a "cast-iron guarantee" that Labour will oppose a second independence referendum as she made a pitch to supporters of other pro-UK parties in a bid to break the SNP's "stranglehold" on politics north of the border.

Ms Dugdale told voters only Labour can oust the Tories from power on June 8 and that in Scotland only her party is strong enough to defeat Nicola Sturgeon's SNP.

In the last general election in 2015, Labour lost 40 seats in Scotland, with just one MP voted back to Westminster, as the nationalists swept the board.

Loading article content